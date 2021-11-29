Pennsylvania residents have a 1-in-54 chance of being involved in an animal-related crash, the fifth-highest rate in the nation, according to research by insurance company State Farm.
In 2020, there were 5,581 deer-related crashes in the state, up 1,281 from 2019's total of 4,300. The 2020 crashes resulted in 1,028 injuries and four fatalities.
“Under Pennsylvania law, a crash involving a deer or other wildlife is considered a not-at-fault accident, and insurers cannot add a surcharge to your premium for a deer-related crash,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman. “However, this exclusion does not apply if your car does not come in contact with the deer.
“Vehicle damage from deer-related crashes is handled under a driver’s comprehensive coverage.”
Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, an estimated 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims were processed across the country, according to State Farm's data.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, dawn and dusk are peak times for deer activity. In addition, November is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, according to insurance industry reports. October and December are the second and third most likely months for animal-related crashes.