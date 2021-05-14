SUNBURY — A Coal Township woman who was found guilty of 41 counts of animal neglect last month failed to show up for a sentencing hearing in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Carol Whary, 69, will now appear in front of Judge Paige Rosini at 2 p.m. May 25 to be sentenced after a jury found her guilty of three misdemeanor counts of neglecting animals and guilty of 38 summary counts of animal neglect. The jury found Whary not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault. Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee said Whary thought the hearing was scheduled for June.
Whary is accused of allowing animals to live in unsanitary conditions in two homes in Shamokin and Zerbe Township in January 2020 and not providing adequate veterinary care to 28 cats and one macaw.
The Commonwealth is seeking restitution in the amount of $114,104.39 from SPCA costs and animal care.
Whary was also found guilty in 2015 of child endangerment at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015 and she pleaded no contest in 2017 to a misdemeanor charge of theft. She was also convicted of summary animal cruelty charges in 2016.