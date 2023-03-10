SUNBURY — The 18-year-old defendant accused of playing a part in the killing of Richard Leroy Jameson II pleaded guilty on Friday to two misdemeanor counts.
In front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Friday, Kayden Curtis Koser avoids a homicide charge by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. Koser, who faces a maximum of up to two years and a $5,000 fine on each charge, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. May 26.
Koser, who was 17 at the time of his arrest last year, and his aunt and uncle Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, and Dorothy Mae Huffman, 46, all of 415 Groover Road, are accused of beating Jameson, 55, to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying him in a wooded area behind the house in Delaware Township in 2020.
Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, charged Koser and the Huffmans with the same criminal offenses: an open count of criminal homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. The remaining charges against Koser will be dismissed.
Koser, who remains a county inmate at Snyder County Prison, appeared in court on Friday, but said very little as he answered Rosini's questions about whether he understood the charges, his plea and his rights. She ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Public Defender Laurie Lynn Pickle requested a bail modification, but both Rosini and Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden said they were not prepared to discuss bail. Rosini said a bail hearing would be scheduled some time in the next few weeks.
Both Huffmans appeared in court on Thursday and Rosini is considering a bail modification. The trials for the Huffmans are expected to be scheduled for May.
State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
Troopers allege Thomas Huffman and Koser wrapped Jameson in a bed comforter, carried him outside and buried him with lime behind the house in a wooded area described as “the island,” a portion of land located northwest of the residence and surrounded by cornfields, police said.
According to court documents, Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knew Jameson was buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to court documents.
Thomas Huffman, who arrived at his residence during the search warrant execution, was also detained and questioned. Huffman led police to the back of the property in a heavily wooded area and indicated a spot on the ground where Jameson was buried, according to troopers.
Thomas Huffman admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fists and a wooden paddle on the night of his death. He confessed to carrying Jameson’s body, digging the grave and burying Jameson with Koser’s help, state police said.
Both Pickle and Bryden declined comment following the hearing.