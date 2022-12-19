MILTON — Four individuals accused of hazing will appear before a Milton district judge in January for preliminary hearings.
Reed Witkoski, Damon Dowkus, Tyler Owens and Michael Balichik, all former Mount Carmel Area high school football players, will appear before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m. for preliminary hearings.
Charges of hazing were filed by the state Attorney General's office last week.
According to the documents, two separate incidents occurred when football players were invited to a teammate’s house to watch game footage. During the watch party, captains Witkoski, Dowkus and another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.
Witkoski, Dowkus, and the unnamed juvenile, have been charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim. Other members of the team, including Owens, Balichik, and four others who were juveniles at the time of the incident, have been charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy to commit hazing, according to officials.
Special Agent David Scicchitano said in a criminal complaint that there were nine victims who were burned with a “punk stick” or sparkler during a football watch party at the home of the parents of one of the players.
The agent said seven of the victims sustained scarring as a result of the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed at Diehl's office.
The court documents with the charges were released to Diehl after Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole recused himself from the case.
Both football watch parties were held at Witkoski's house with the first on Sep. 23, 2020, and the second on Sept. 30, 2020, according to court documents.
This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Joseph Sembrot.