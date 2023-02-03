SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man charged with attempted homicide is not likely to accept a plea deal in Northumberland County Court, according to the defense attorney.
On Friday, defense attorney Michael C. Morrone, of Williamsport, informed Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones that an offer was put on the table, but he "highly doubts" his client Bruce Thompson Jr., 37, of East Third Street would be willing to accept it. The case will be scheduled for trial for later this year.
Police were dispatched just before May 6 at midnight to the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel for a report of shots fired. Police were told a silver sedan was attempting to leave the scene. Police say several shots were fired prior to their arrival.
When officers arrived, they located a male gunshot victim who was bleeding from his arm and began to perform life-saving measures, according to a criminal complaint from Mount Carmel Police.
Witnesses told police Thompson displayed a weapon and began to shoot toward Fifth Street and the male gunshot victim. Police reported Langhorn tried to dodge the bullets but was struck.
Police began to pursue the sedan and the high-speed chase resulted in a crash in the area of Second and Plum streets, police said.
Thompson is charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing police and recklessly endangering another person.
Thompson was denied bail and remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate.
Jones aid the case would not be scheduled for trial in March or the following trial term in April.