Convicted murderer Maria Sanutti-Spencer arrives to Columbia County Court, in Bloomsburg this week, for her Post Conviction Relief Act hearing Monday where she claims her attorney did not represent her best interests during her trial in 2015.

 By Francis Scarcella/fscarcella@dailyitem.com

BLOOMSBURG — Defense attorney Christian Hoey testified Tuesday that he and his client Maria Sanutti-Spencer repeatedly discussed her testifying in her own defense but they agreed it could be detrimental in her murder trial in 2015.

Testifying on the second day of a Post Conviction Relief Act hearing in Columbia County, Hoey testified he was never told that Sanutti-Spencer's father, Rocco Franklin, had told family members he killed Frank Spencer himself in 2012. Hoey testified for nearly 3 hours Tuesday morning and said Sanutti-Spencer's brother, Anthony, never told him of the alleged confession. Anthony Sanutti testified Monday that Franklin confessed to the crime to him.

Hoey also testified Tuesday that he met with Sanutti-Spencer on numerous occasions to discuss the case. He said the two met on "multiple, multiple, multiple, multiple occasions" including discussions about Sanutti-Spencer testifying. He said the two agreed her testimony could hurt her case.

Sanutti-Spencer is scheduled to take the stand this afternoon.

Sanutti-Spencer, 55, of Selinsgrove, along with her father was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Sanutti-Spencer’s ex-husband, Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, two years earlier.

Williams said Sanutti-Spencer and her father plotted to kill Frank Spencer, who was found shot to death in his Millville home on July 2, 2012. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted in 2015 for the murder, her father was convicted in 2018.

