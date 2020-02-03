SUNBURY — A Dornsife man accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman holding a 15-month-old boy with a van is waiting for discovery evidence in Northumberland County Court.
On Monday, Noah Nathaniel Vitrano, 36, of Super Drive, appeared via videoconference in front of Judge Paige Rosini with defense attorney Michael Suders. They told the judge they were still waiting on documents from the Commonwealth.
Rosini said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner must provide the documents to the defense before the end of the week with a written explanation of why the discovery was not provided by the original deadline of Dec. 30. Skinner said in court that she believed the request went to the wrong state police barracks.
Vitrano on Oct. 27 got into an argument with Frances Marie Schaffner before driving a van into the woman and the child. He then took the child and fled following the 7:45 a.m. incident. Upon one failed attempt to give the child away to a stranger at a gas station in Zerbe Township, he abandoned the boy with an employee at a different gas station in Shamokin, police said.
He was believed to have been high, police said.
Vitrano is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of child endangerment, a felony count of concealing the whereabouts of a child, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and six summary counts of harassment, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.
Vitrano, who also has a pending felony criminal mischief charge in an unrelated case, remains a county inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. Suders said he plans to file a motion of bail reduction.