SUNBURY — The defense of accused killer Stephen Kruskie requested all discovery evidence in Northumberland County Court on Monday.
Defense attorney George Lepley Jr., of Canton, who represents Kruskie, 27, of Mount Carmel, appeared in front of Judge Paige Rosini for a status conference to request evidence from the commonwealth.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Rosini gave them until the end of the month to provide the information. He said the discovery CDs filled with videos, PDFs, Word documents and photographs were in the mail by Monday afternoon.
Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnish authority with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.
Kruskie is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21 and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township before driving 81 miles per hour to the borough of Northumberland.
Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police said Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma and it was consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Kruskie does not have another scheduled court date at this time.