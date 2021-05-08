WILLIAMSPORT — Defense requests were filed on Friday in the federal case of Raymond Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor who was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas A. Thorton submitted four requests to the prosecution: a written summary of the testimony which the government intends to use in its case; a pretrial notice of the government’s intention to use specified evidence at trial; a pre-trial notice of any other crimes, wrongs, or acts evidence it intends to introduce; and witness information. The witnesses’ information includes bias, prejudice, narcotic use or abuse, psychological or psychiatric treatment and other descriptions.
Jury selection for Kraynak is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann in Courtroom No. 1. on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Williamsport. The trial is anticipated to last approximately four weeks excluding Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.