DANVILLE — The defense requested a postponement in the case of a woman facing charges related to a homicide in Montour County.
Attorney Michael Dennehy told President Judge Thomas James there is a relationship between the case of Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, Mo., and the case of David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis.
He said the defense needs to work with the office of Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis to make sure the cases coordinate.
Leslie Bryden, who represents Downing, told the judge Tuesday she awaits discovery information.
Mattis previously announced she would not seek the death penalty against Downing, charged with criminal homicide in the death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 Motel last September. Downing remains confined to the county jail without bail.
Police reported previously that Brown was Downing's girlfriend at the time of the incident. She is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen.
Brown is free on $10,000 bail.
At the preliminary hearing, Tpr. Brian Watkins testified Potts' body was found inside his room, Room 212, of the Super 8 Motel, at 47 Sheraton Road, in Valley Township, Sept. 26. He said two spent shell casings from the 9mm pistol were found, one next to the victim's leg and the other on a desk in front of him. He said Potts had been staying at the motel doing custodial work for several weeks because of an influx of patrons for the Bloomsburg Fair.
Downing had been working for a contractor doing cleanup in the Milton area and had worked with Brown in New York, Watkins said.
Watkins said he interviewed Downing for about six hours, during which Downing indicated the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24. Downing told him a gang rape of Brown angered him and Potts was an alleged assailant. That allegation remains under investigation.
According to court documents, Downing told police he and Potts smoked marijuana in Potts' room and after a short time Potts became aggressive and confrontational, which led Downing to get the pistol from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle, but Watkins said he didn't see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries on Downing.
After the shooting, Downing told him he put the gun in his jacket and walked to the nearby Red Roof Inn where he and Brown were staying, Watkins said. They previously had been staying at the Super 8, according to the police complaint.
Downing said Brown drove her car and they went for cigarettes at a nearby gas station, Watkins said. He said police collected a large amount of evidence, including Brown's vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras at the Super 8, Watkins said. Watkins said Brown was verified as the gun owner and Downing didn't have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.