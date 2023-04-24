The defense called three witnesses before quickly resting its case in the murder trial of Myrle Miller Monday morning in Union County Court.
After the jury gets its instructions, jury deliberations will begin this afternoon in the case where Miller is accused of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband John Nichols, who died on April 14, 2018.
State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. She was arrested in May 2021 and has been held in jail without bail.