SUNBURY — The defense attorney of a 21-year-old Shamokin man accused of killing a 43-year-old woman with a sword said he plans to seek a mental evaluation for his client.
On Monday, Corey Quincey, of South Vine Street in Shamokin, appeared briefly via videoconference in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor with Conflicts Counsel, Jim Best. Quincy was arrested on April 8 when he allegedly admitted to the murder of Rhonda Pearce.
Best told Saylor that he received some discovery evidence and expects more to come. He said he plans to file motions, including one for mental evaluation, based on the discovery he receives.
Pearce's parents Mary and Ron Gillam and aunt Jenny Berry, all of Coal Township, were present at the brief hearing. They did not speak during the court proceeding but spoke to members of the media outside the courtroom.
"I just want to see justice served here," said Berry. "We will be here for every trial, every hearing, until justice is served."
According to court documents, Quincy’s father called Shamokin Police to say his son was using drugs and he was worried for the safety of Quincy and Pearce. When police arrived to check on Quincy, they found the woman’s body in the bedroom with a blood trail in a hallway, according to court documents.
Quincy told police he and the woman argued over drugs and that Pearce became angry and demanded that he get more drugs, including heroin. Quincy became so upset he punched the woman in the face and began attacking her, eventually stabbing her with a large sword and leaving her in the house for at least three days, according to court documents.
He had allegedly dragged the body to a different room in the house. He said he used more drugs while trying to figure out what to do next, according to court documents.
In addition to criminal homicide, Quincy is facing a felony count of aggravated assault and three misdemeanors of abuse of a corpse, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime.
Quincy in June in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said he was under the influence of a lot of drugs at the time of the alleged stabbing.
“I did it, but honestly, it was an accident," he said to the judge.
Quincy remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail after being denied bail. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.