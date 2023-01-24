SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for staff training.
Staff will be attending Frontline Online workshops offered by the Pennsylvania Library Association. Sessions will include customer service, new trends in library service and innovative programming for adults and children.
The Degenstein Community Library is a gold star library, awarded by the Pennsylvania Library Association and has been since 2018. Training allows the staff to continue serving the City of Sunbury and the surrounding areas with high quality programming and services.
Although the building will be closed to the public, patrons always have access to Overdrive, the online ebook and e-audio platform through the Libby app as well as Tumblebooks, which has e-books for kids. Patrons will need their library card number for access.
For more information, call 570-286-2461 for more information. Overdrive and Tumblebooks can be accessed directly from the website: www.degensteinlibrary.org.