LEWISBURG — The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation awarded Lewisburg Neighborhoods $70,000 to complete the first phase of rehabilitation of the degrading rail bridge abutment in Soldiers Park in Lewisburg.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods partnered with the Union County Trail Authority, which is contributing $7,000 toward this project and owns the rail bridge. The goal is to eventually turn the entire bridge into a bike path that connects with the rail trail, according to a media release from Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
"We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Degenstein Foundation for their funding of this project and our partnership with Lewisburg Neighborhoods," said John Showers, Chairman of the Union County Trail Authority. "This is the first step in our long-held vision of retrofitting this historic asset into a regional biking amenity.”
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, mayor of Lewisburg, said she and Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, discussed their vision for Lewisburg.
"Our conversation explored the type of community we hope Lewisburg can be in the future and what infrastructure — physical and social — would be needed for that vision to be realized," said Alvarez. "These funds go toward a physical infrastructure project that will create an environment that reinforces our social goals for a community connected to the outdoors.”
Lightman said he is thankful for the vision and generosity of the Degenstein Foundation.
"We have got to turn this old rail bridge into a pedestrian bridge and this is a clear first step," said Lightman. "The contractors we have selected are true craftsmen and it will be fun to work with them to turn this forgotten and overgrown area of Lewisburg into a destination.”
Pyle Brothers, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, has been hired as the stone masonry contractor for the project.
"We are proud to honor the craftsmanship of bygone hands and help restore this landmark of local history," said Shane Pyle. "In our commitment to preserving old stone masonry, we wish it to be for all future generations to enjoy."
Over the course of the summer, brush has been cleared from the site. Masonry work will begin in late August.
