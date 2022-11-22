SUNBURY — The Degenstein Library in Sunbury kicked off the holiday season on Monday night with festive cookies and a concert by K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner.
About two dozen people turned out to listen to a medley of tunes from the holidays including “Over The River and Through the Woods” and “Deck The Halls.” Along with the music, guests could also help decorate a Christmas tree in the lobby of the library to prepare for the holiday season.
Library volunteer Kelly Wallack said decorating the library’s tree is one of her favorite holiday pastimes.”
“It’s something we always do for fun and it’s great to get the community involved,” she said. “It’s a fun tradition.”
Reimensnyder-Wagner played a medley of hits, including some local tunes, during the event. She said she has been busy so far this season.
“This is my third program already and I have two Christmas tree lighting events coming up,” she said. “I do have one Thanksgiving song that will transition us into Christmas.”
Participating in local events, especially bringing the gift of music, is something Reimensnyder-Wagner enjoys about the holidays.
“It takes me back to my childhood with a lot of the songs we grew up with,” she said.
Emma Fetzer spent part of her Monday night decorating the library.
“I wanted to come help here because I like Christmas,” the 13-year-old said. “I get to help decorate at home. The best part is when my dad lets me decorate by myself.”