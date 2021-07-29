SUNBURY — The Community Giving Foundation awarded $3,000 to the Degenstein Community Library to be used for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that donates books to children from the ages 0-5 every month. Books are mailed directly to the child’s home, building their own home library. In partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, 53 children were enrolled through the Degenstein Community Library.
"Reading is so important to children. It increases their imagination, helps them learn, and develops early literacy skills. Studies show that children who are read to when they are younger tend to be the children that receive higher grades throughout their education," said library Director Melissa Rowse.
Grant funding was also used to purchase Tumblebooks, an online e-book platform for children. Tumblebooks is available wherever there is internet access and can be access directly from the library’s webpage: www.degensteinlibrary.org Tumblebooks does not require a login or app and will work on any device.
Community Giving Foundation is a regional philanthropic organization investing endowment funds, large and small, to benefit the communities and residents of Pennsylvania's Central Susquehanna region.
For more information on the Degenstein Community Library, please visit www.degensteinlibrary.org. For more information on the Sunbury Area Community Foundation, please visit www.csgiving.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER