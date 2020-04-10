Just days after Danville resident Bridget Farrell hung an ornamental lantern as a tribute to her late daughter, Delaney, in a Nashville park near her brother's home in February, a devastating tornado tore through the neighborhood.
"My house was severely damaged and four houses that abut my property were total tear downs," said Farrell's brother, Greg Ryan, of the storm that also blew down many trees in the park where the memorial lantern was hung.
A few days later a man who helped clear out the debris in the park found the memorial "totally untouched and undamaged" and reached out to Farrell to let her know, Ryan said.
The discovery took Farrell's breath away. She was drawn to the park known as the fairy garden.
"It had glass on all sides," she said, expressing awe that the lantern was found intact and at the strong spirit of her late daughter, a Selinsgrove High School graduate, who died from a drug overdose at age 23 in 2017.
The story of the discovered memorial was publicized in Nashville this week as "one of the few good stories to come out of the tornado," Ryan said.
It's not the first time a story about Delaney Farrell has touched others.
Following the death of their daughter, Farrell and her former husband, Brian Farrell, of Selinsgrove, included in her obituary a poem that the young woman wrote about her difficult battle with addiction. The obituary went viral and was been viewed millions of times.