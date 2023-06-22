SUNBURY— A Delaware Township couple will be sentenced later today for their roles in the death of a 55-year-old man who police say was murdered then buried in the woods for two years.
Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, and Thomas Huffman, will appear before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini at 1:15 p.m. to be sentenced after Dorothy Huffman pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter for her role in the 2020 death of Richard Leroy Jameson II inside a home located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown in January 2020, and Thomas Huffman pleaded guilty to third degree murder in March.
The Huffmans, who lived at 415 Groover Road, were charged by state police with beating Jameson to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying the body in a wooded area behind the house in 2020.
State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
State police alleged Thomas Huffman beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and then wrapped him in a blanket and buried the man’s body for nearly two years.
During the March plea hearing, Thomas Huffman told Rosini he wanted to clarify that he did not hit Jameson in the head with a paddle but instead he used his fist.
Dorothy Huffman didn’t say much but pleaded guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in state prison.
Thomas Huffman faces up to 40 years in state prison.
Rosini accepted the plea but said she would take the agreement under advisement and questioned why Thomas Huffman pleaded to third degree murder and Dorothy Huffman pleaded to voluntary manslaughter.
Rosini informed Dorothy Huffman that the judge was not bound by the agreement.