SUNBURY — A Delaware Township couple will spend up to 20 years in state prison after they were sentenced Thursday for their roles in the death of a 55-year-old man who police say was murdered then buried in the woods for two years.
Dorothy Mae Huffman, 46, and Thomas Huffman, 44, appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Thursday.
Dorothy Huffman pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter for her role in the 2020 death of Richard Leroy Jameson II inside a home located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown in January 2020, and Thomas Huffman pleaded guilty to third degree murder in March.
The Huffmans, who lived at 415 Groover Road, were charged by state police with beating Jameson to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying the body in a wooded area behind the house in 2020.
State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
State police said Thomas Huffman beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and then wrapped him in a blanket, buried the man’s body and kept it secret for two years.
Rosini rejected a deal that would have saw Dorothy and Thomas Huffman receive seven years in prison. Instead, she sentenced both Huffmans to 8 1/2 years to 20 years in state prison.
"I never fought a day in my life," Thomas Huffman told Rosini. "I lose my temper, and I did not mean to do what I did. I was just trying to teach him a lesson."
Thomas Huffman alleged his wife was getting abused by Jameson.
"I'm not a bad person," Thomas Huffman told Rosini.
Dorothy Huffman declined to make any comments before she was sentenced.
Both Huffmans will receive 345 days credit for their time in Northumberland County Jail, Rosini said.