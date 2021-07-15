HARRISBURG — The new licensing system now used to issue all hunting licenses, including antlerless licenses, has experienced slowdowns during peak sales periods, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is working with NIC Inc., the vendor that operates the new HuntFishPA licensing system, toward a solution that will speed up the sales process and enhance system performance.
Hunters wishing to check whether their license has been awarded can do so through HuntFishPA at https://huntfish.pa.gov. Once logged in to their account on the site, an awarded license will appear in a hunter’s purchase history. They also can click the Wildlife Quota option on the top right of the HuntFishPA home page. Hunters also can monitor the number of antlerless licenses remaining in each Wildlife Management Unit by going to www.pgc.pa.gov, clicking on the Antlerless Deer License link under Quick Clicks, then selecting Antlerless License Availability in the gray box on the Antlerless Deer Licenses and Availability page.
