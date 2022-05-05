Traffic is backed for nearly two miles along Interstate 80 westbound as work continues on a bridge project in White Deer Township, Union County.
According to PennDOT, the left (passing) lane and shoulder on Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15 for paving. As of 2 p.m. there was a 2-mile backup. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of between 2-6 p.m.
There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Check traffic updates at 511pa.com.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.