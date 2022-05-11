SUNBURY — A Northumberland County jury found Samantha Delcamp guilty of all charges in the homicide of her 3-year-old daughter Arabella Parker.
On Wednesday, after two days of trial, Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter; three felony counts of aggravated assault; three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction and hindering; and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and false reports. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor also found Delcamp guilty of a summary count of harassment.
Because the jury selected involuntary manslaughter instead of third-degree homicide, the leading charges are now three felony counts of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years for each felony count. A misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of up to five years.
If the judge sentences Delcamp to consecutive prison terms, she is facing up to 63 years in jail, said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
“Trooper Brian Seibert and the state police did a phenomenal job on the investigation,” said Matulewicz. “They provided me with enormous amounts of evidence. I am honored to have worked with Trooper Siebert to get justice for Arabella. I’m happy with the jury’s verdict.”
The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before coming to a final decision. They started at 3:30 p.m., returned twice for two questions and came back with a verdict at 5:20 p.m.
Defense Attorney Michael O’Donnell asked for the jury to be polled following the reading of the verdict. Each juror declared they agreed with the verdict.
Saylor then dismissed the jury and modified Delcamp’s bail. She has been held for the last three years without bail on the homicide charge; Saylor changed it to $200,000 straight cash bail.
He also ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing will be within 90 days.
Delcamp was escorted out of the courthouse by Sheriff Bob Wolfe and Sheriff Deputy Ed Griffiths.
When asked by members of the media if she had any comments, Delcamp said, “No, I don’t.”