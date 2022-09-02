Samantha Delcamp will spend up to 25 years in prison for her role in the death of her 3-year-old daughter in 2019.
In September, a Northumberland County jury found the 26-year-old Trevorton woman guilty of her part in Arabella Parker's death. Delcamp was sentenced on Friday to 12 to 25 years in prison.
Delcamp was scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1, but the court granted a one-month continuance to Delcamp’s attorney Michael O’Donnell after the public defender asked for transcripts from the courts on his client.
The guilty verdicts — on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children — ended Delcamp’s two-day trial in May on the accusation she was an accomplice to the murder stemming from an incident in October 2019.
