SUNBURY — Accused killer Samantha Delcamp is now scheduled for a late December status conference hearing as the 25-year-old mother of Arabella Parker is next to go on trial for what state police said was her part in the 3-year-old's death in 2019.
Delcamp testified twice in three days at the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, who was convicted Thursday of third-degree murder in the beating death of Arabella on Oct. 10, 2019.
A jury of seven men and five women took less than two hours to convict Burgess, who is now facing up to 40 years in state prison on the murder charge. Burgess also faces additional years after the jury also found him guilty of aggravated assault charges.
Delcamp, who is being represented by public defender Michael O'Donnell will appear on Dec. 20 at 9:15 a.m. in front of President Judge Charles Saylor when it is expected she will begin getting ready to face trial on homicide charges in early 2022.
Burgess' attorney Richard Feudale attempted to tell the jury during the trial that he was unsure if Delcamp was testifying in exchange for a plea deal, but Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said there are no deals being made and Delcamp will stand trial for homicide.
Burgess is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. in front of Saylor.
Delcamp was charged by trooper Brian Siebert after Siebert said Delcamp knew about Arabella's abuse and did nothing to prevent it. Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.
Burgess claimed during his trial that Delcamp also struck the child and that she was not taking responsibility for her part in the child's death.