SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp, charged as an accomplice in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, wants to be released from jail on bail.
Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, through her attorney public defender Michael O’Donnell, filed a motion for bail modification. During a status conference on Friday in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz opposed the motion.
Saylor said a hearing will be set on Delcamp’s bail motion.
Matulewicz said Delcamp has been cooperating with prosecutors in the murder case against ex-boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker.
Delcamp, along with Burgess are accused by Stonington state police in connection with the beating death of Arabella, troopers said.
Delcamp, who is charged as an accomplice to murder, claims Burgess abused her, which caused her to lie to police, and not report abuse on her daughter, according to her own testimony during court appearances. Delcamp said she did not call authorities after an Oct. 10, 2019 incident that left Arabella beaten so badly doctors had to remove part of her brain.
Arabella remained in critical condition until she died of her injuries on Nov. 22.
Matulewicz told Saylor on Friday there are no deals being made with Delcamp and she is testifying on her own. Matulewicz said Delcamp will testify at Burgess’s trial and that the district attorney’s office has not made any offers to Decamp in exchange for testimony.
Matulewicz said his office is ready to go to trial on both Delcamp’s case and Burgess’s case. O’Donnell said he wants to wait for trial on Delcamp until after the Burgess case is concluded.
Last week, a Northumberland County jury found Burgess’ mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury, guilty of lying to authorities about her knowledge in the abuse of Arabella.
Willis was found guilty of lying to authorities by a jury in less than an hour.