SUNBURY — The Trevorton woman who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker is asking the Superior Court to vacate her sentence and grant her a new trial.
Samantha Delcamp, 27, is claiming she did not receive a fair trial in an 80-page appeal filed by her attorney, Michael O’Donnell.
In January, Delcamp was denied her request for a new trial by Northumberland County Senior Judge Charles Saylor, who presided over the case last year.
In May 2022 after two days of trial, Delcamp was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter; three felony counts of aggravated assault; three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction and hindering; and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and false reports.
Delcamp was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison for the October 2019 incident when police said Arabella was beaten to death by Delcamp’s then-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jahrid Burgess, of Trevorton, and Delcamp knew about the abuse but did not stop it or report it to authorities.
O’Donnell argued that Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz should have tried Delcamp, Burgess, and a third person, Burgess’ mother, Christy Willis, 54, of Sunbury, all at the same time.
Willis was convicted of lying to authorities about the October 2019 incident and is currently incarcerated at Muncy state prison.
Burgess was also denied his appeal for a new trial by Saylor late last year. Burgess is currently incarcerated in Waymart State Correctional Institution, in Wayne County, where he is serving his sentence of 24 to 50 years.
O’Donnell said Delcamp is a victim of domestic abuse whose criminal liability can be summed up as “she should have left.”
“The trial court’s denial of an expert witness for domestic abuse prevented Delcamp from providing the jury rationale to explain her inaction,” O’Donnell wrote.
“The commonwealth’s presentation of the appellant’s case was shockingly unethical. The appellant’s due process rights have been violated and this court should vacate her sentence and order a new trial,” he said.
O’Donnell said images shown to the jury by Matulewicz of Arabella with her injuries were presented to “inflame the jury.”
“The images submitted to the jury were pictures of the child after surgery, laying in a hospital bed with her skull cut open. The sensitive nature of the photos should certainly classify them as inflammatory,” O’Donnell said in the appeal.
“Delcamp was not alleged to have caused any of the injuries to the minor child. The admission of the photographs was highly prejudicial and were admitted to inflame the jury and deny the appellant of her due process.”
Matulewicz said Monday he will respond to the appeal and added, “Three Northumberland County juries found each of the defendants guilty of these heinous crimes against 3-year-old Arabella Parker,” he said.
“The Honorable Judge Saylor was on the bench longer than any judge in Northumberland County history, and he heard most of these arguments and ruled against the defense. Some of these issues were never raised at trial, which is required by law. There was not one motion for prosecutorial misconduct, which is also required by law,” Matulewicz said.
Matulewicz has 30 days to respond to O’Donnell’s filing.
O’Donnell said Matulewicz “engaged in multiple incidents of misconduct during Delcamp’s trial.”
O’Donnell said Matulewicz, unethically represented two incompatible versions of the incident by stating Delcamp had a phone and was conducting Google searches during her trial but stated that Burgess had the phone and did the searches while Delcamp begged him to call 911 during the Burgess trial.
O’Donnell said Matulewicz used a video of Delcamp’s interview with police to show her “inconsistencies” with her statement despite Delcamp being called as a commonwealth witness in the Burgess case.
O’Donnell said it is important to note that the trials and opening and closing statements given in the Burgess, Willis, and Delcamp trials were all given by Matulewicz.
“The arguments made by counsel were not an attorney vigorously arguing his case, but are arguments made by an attorney acting in an unethical manner to obtain a conviction,” O’Donnell said.