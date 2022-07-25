SUNBURY— The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker could spend more than 60 years behind bars after a Northumberland County jury found the 26-year-old Trevorton woman guilty of her part in the child's death when she is sentenced in September.
Samantha Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, was scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1 but the courts have granted a one-month continuance to Delcamp's attorney Michael O'Donnell after the public defender asked for transcripts from the courts on his client.
The guilty verdicts — on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children — ended Samantha Delcamp’s two-day trial in May on the accusation she was an accomplice to the murder stemming from an incident in October 2019.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz stuck to his promise of not offering Delcamp any deals even though she testified on behalf of the commonwealth in the trial of Delcamp's then-boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, and Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, 53, of Sunbury.
Burgess was found guilty in November of third-degree murder for his role in causing the fatal injuries and was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison while Willis was found guilty of lying to investigators about her knowledge of the case. Willis was also sentenced to state prison time and recently lost her appeal to the state Superior Court for a new trial.
Because the jury selected involuntary manslaughter instead of third-degree homicide, the leading charges against Delcamp are three felony counts of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years for each felony count. A misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of up to five years.
Delcamp is now scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 2 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.