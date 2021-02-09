SUNBURY — Accused murderer Samantha Delcamp said she did not make a deal with police or prosecutors during testimony this morning against Jahrid Burgess in a pre-trial motion in the homicide case of Arabella Parker.
"I'm doing this for justice for my daughter," Delcamp told District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Delcamp testified Tuesday that Burgess picked up 3-year-old Arabella Parker and threw the child three to four feet before Parker fell over and began to have a seizure.
Delcamp and Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, are accused by Stonington state police in connection with the death of Parker, Delcamp's daughter, in 2019.
Delcamp, who is charged as an accomplice to murder, claims Burgess abused her, which caused her to lie to police, to not report abuse on her daughter and to not call authorities after an Oct. 10, 2019 incident that left Arabella beaten so badly doctors had to remove part of her brain.
Arabella remained in critical condition until she died of her injuries on Nov. 22, 2019.
Arresting state trooper Brian Siebert previously said Burgess beat Arabella and that Delcamp knew the abuse was taking place and continued to put the child in danger.
Burgess claimed in a prison interview with The Daily Item that he did strike the child and Delcamp on occasion because they "did not follow the rules." He said he did not beat the child to death. In a separate interview, Delcamp told the newspaper that Burgess struck the child often and that Delcamp was in fear of her life from Burgess because he would lock her in an attic and hit her.
