SUNBURY — The mother of 3-year-old Arabella Parker will testify this afternoon during the first day of the homicide trial of Jahrid Burgess.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will call Samantha Delcamp to the stand after opening statements were heard in the case of accused killer Jahrid Burgess on Tuesday morning.
A jury of seven men and five women heard Matulewicz say Burgess, 20, charged with homicide in the beating death of Arabella, is responsible for the child's death.
Burgess and Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, were living inside a Trevorton home. State police said Burgess beat the child so badly she ended up on life support and eventually died from her injuries and that Delcamp knew about the abuse but did not inform law enforcement.
Burgess is being represented by public defender Richard Feudale. Burgess was very active in the courtroom during the trial's opening Tuesday morning. He regularly whispers to his attorney, take notes and instruct Feudale as witnesses took the stand Tuesday morning.
Matulewicz has said in open court that even though Delcamp will be testifying she was not promised any deals for her testimony.
Five witnesses testified Tuesday morning, including three state troopers. The troopers said they spoke with Burgess who changed his story on what happened to Arabella on Oct. 11, 2019. Arabella died from her injuries more than a month later and Burgess and Delcamp were changed.
The trial resumes this afternoon