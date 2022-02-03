SUNBURY — The trial of accused killer Samantha Delcamp has been delayed until April.
Northumberland County Court President Judge Charles Saylor continued the trial after Delcamp's attorney, conflicts counsel Michael O'Donnell asked for a psychiatric evaluation requesting more funds for an expert, which was signed by Saylor on Jan. 24.
Delcamp is requesting more funds to ascertain if she suffers from “battered woman syndrome,” according to the motion.
Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker.
Last month O’Donnell explained to Saylor he was waiting to hear from District Attorney Tony Matulewicz about offering his client a plea deal for testifying on behalf of the state in the case against convicted murderer Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, for his role in the death of Arabella in October 2019.
O’Donnell told Saylor he has not received any agreements or offers from Matulewicz and the case will now proceed to trial.
Matulewicz has said publicly even though Delcamp testified that Burgess beat Arabella and has cooperated with the district attorney’s office, he would not give her any plea deals and he is prepared to go to trial.
Now Delcamp, through O'Donnell, must submit a brief within 20 days and Matulewicz has 10 days to respond.
O’Donnell told Saylor he needed an expert to evaluate Delcamp and that the $2,500 the county granted to him was not enough money.
O’Donnell said he found an expert but because of the nature of the case and that it is high profile, the expert is asking for $10,500.
Delcamp testified twice in three days during the Burgess trial in November. Burgess was found guilty of third-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison.
Delcamp was charged by trooper Brian Siebert after Siebert said Delcamp knew about Arabella’s abuse and did nothing to prevent it.
Burgess claimed during his trial that Delcamp also struck the child and that she was not taking responsibility for her part in the child’s death.