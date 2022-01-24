SUNBURY — Accused killer Samantha Delcamp will head to trial even though the 26-year-old's attorney hoped for a plea deal from the district attorney's office.
Delcamp, of Trevorton, is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker.
Delcamp's attorney, conflicts counsel Michael O’Donnell, appeared before Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Monday for a status conference hearing.
O'Donnell explained he was waiting to hear from District Attorney Tony Matulewicz about offering his client a plea deal for her testifying on behalf of the state in the case against convicted murderer Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, for his role in the death of Arabella in October 2019.
O'Donnell told Saylor he has not received any agreements or offers from Matulewicz and the case will now proceed to trial.
Matulewicz has said publicly even though Delcamp testified that Burgess beat Arabella and that she has cooperated with the district attorney's office, he would not give her any plea deals and he is prepared to go to trial.
Matulewicz has been adamant about not giving Delcamp any deals.
O'Donnell told Saylor Monday he needed an expert to evaluate Delcamp and that the $2,500 the county granted to him was not enough money.
O'Donnell said he found an expert but because of the nature of the case and that it is high profile, the expert is asking for $10,500.
Saylor said he wanted a brief from O'Donnell within the next 20 days on why the extra money is needed.
The case is set to begin jury selection on Feb. 7 but the new ruling will likely delay the trial.
Delcamp testified twice in three days during the Burgess trial in November. Burgess was found guilty of third-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison.
Delcamp was charged by trooper Brian Siebert after Siebert said Delcamp knew about Arabella’s abuse and did nothing to prevent it.
Burgess claimed during his trial that Delcamp also struck the child and that she was not taking responsibility for her part in the child’s death.