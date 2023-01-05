LAURELTON — Get Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas just in time for the big game through West End Library’s fundraiser.
Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12 inches and include pepperoni, white, and cheese. Orders can be placed through Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Saturday, Feb. 11 after 2 p.m. Hoagies and pizzas are $9 each.
The funds generated from this fundraiser will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters.
Place orders in-person at the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.