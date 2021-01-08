LAURELTON — Get Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas just in time for the big game through West End Library’s fundraiser.
Hoagies, 14 inches, are available for order including Italian, all American, ham, ham club, roast beef, turkey, turkey on wheat, traditional and cheese. Pizzas are 12-inch and include pepperoni, white, cheese, meat supreme and primo deluxe. Place your order now through Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Feb. 5 after 1 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9 each.
The funds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters.
To place an order or for more information, visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.