SUNBURY — A PennDOT maintenance crew will replace damaged delineators along the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday.
The left lane of Route 61 will be closed in each direction from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for the work to be done.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
The delineators on the Veterans Memorial Bridge were included in a $1.5 million project completed in 2016.
The delineators are reflective posts that were installed between the four lanes of traffic. Part of the safety project on the bridge was widening the gap between the two center lanes and adding the delineators as a visual guide for drivers, officials said at the start of the project. The posts are designed to spring back up if run over and are attached by steel cables. They are supposed to withstand a tank running over them, officials said.