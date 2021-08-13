SUNBURY — More drivers are damaging the delineators along Veterans Memorial Bridge compared to other years.
On Friday, Corey Pisarz, the PennDOT Highway Maintenance Manager for Northumberland County, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation via Zoom about recent accident that have ripped out the reflective posts on the bridge between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam.
“It’s been an active spring and summer for those delineators,” said Pisarz. “We’ve been frequently replacing them this year. We’re at the point now where we already purchased $10,000 worth of the delineartors. Hopefully that will be enough to get us through this summer and get us ready to restock our supply for the winter.”
The delineators on the Veterans Memorial Bridge were included in a $1.5 million project completed in 2016.
The delineators are reflective posts that were installed between the four lanes of traffic. Part of the safety project on the bridge was widening the gap between the two center lanes and adding the delineators as a visual guide for drivers, officials said at the start of the project. The posts are designed to spring back up if run over and are attached by steel cables. They are supposed to withstand a tank running over them, officials said.
An accident this week ripped out approximately 20 of the posts and another 20 were ripped out prior to that, said Pisarz.
“We do have a police report with state police and we will be processing that for reimbursement,” he said.
Pisarz said PennDOT will have replaced at least 130 posts once those are replaced, which is higher than normal.
“We were in a lull for a while where we were only replacing a couple here or there, twice a year we had to go out there,” he said. “This year seems to be a little more in having to address the delineators.”
The cost of the delineators for the project was about $28,000 to install in 2017. The first two years cost $8,000 to replace, according to previous PennDOT reports.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee has discussed the topic of the delineators multiple times. Committee Chairman Joseph A. McGranaghan, also the mayor of Shamokin Dam, said previously said he was concerned with the cost of replacing them. He said the delineators are better than putting in concrete jersey barriers.