SUNBURY — Republican 108th House candidate Mike Stender is missing an opportunity to engage with voters after Stender declined to debate two other candidates this week, a county Democratic chair said Monday.
Northumberland County Democratic Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis said she is disappointed in Stender's decision not to participate in a scheduled debate at the Albright Center in Sunbury on Wednesday before the upcoming Special Election.
The Daily Item is hosting the debate which will now feature Democratic candidate and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and Libertarian candidate Elijah Scretching, 24, of Northumberland, a Marine Corps veteran.
Both candidates will answer questions and debate several issues. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on The Daily Item Facebook page.
"Debates are essential to the democratic process, allowing voters to hear from candidates directly and compare their positions on critical issues," she said in a press release. "The Democratic Party believes voters deserve to hear from all candidates in a fair and open forum."
Stender declined the invitation through his campaign chair Nathan Clark in an email to the newspaper. Paliulis said Stender also declined other social media news sites requests for interviews, while other Republican and Democratic candidates for other races have agreed to appear live on social media for interviews.
Victoria Rosancrans, who owns and operates Stay Sunbury Informed and Beyond, said Stender declined her invitation to appear on the social media site to be interviewed, while the other two candidates agreed to be interviewed. Several county commissioner candidates have also accepted an invitation from Rosancrans.
"The Democratic Party and its candidates remain committed to sharing their vision for a better future and engaging with voters in every way possible," Paliulis said. "They will continue to participate in public events, town halls, and other forums where they can connect with voters and share their message.
Paliulis said as the election approaches, the Democratic Party is focused on building a broad-based coalition of support and earning voters' trust across the community.
"The Democratic Party encourages all voters to participate in the upcoming election and make their voices heard," she said. "Together, we can make a difference and build a better tomorrow for ourselves and future generations."
On Monday, Finn said he is excited to meet with the public and answer questions.
"I appreciate the time and effort The Daily Item staff and volunteers have expended to hold the candidate's night for the 108th District," he said. "I believe in transparency in government and I was looking forward to a lively discussion on policies with the other candidates.
"Although not all parties will be represented during the debate, I will continue to campaign with the clarity in how I will best represent the citizens of the 108th District. I encourage all candidates to follow my lead so that our mutual constituency can make an informed decision come election day."
Scretching agreed.
"I’m excited and I can’t wait to get out there and answer questions," he said. "It’s disappointing that Mike (Stender) doesn’t want to debate. I would've liked to meet him and hear his ideas. Not everyone likes debates, they can put you on the spot or certain questions can take you off guard so I understand."
An email to Clark asking for specifics on why Stender decided not to participate was not answered Monday.