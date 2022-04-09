SUNBURY — Democratic Senate candidate Conor Lamb brought his campaign to Sunbury Saturday afternoon.
Lamb was introduced to the crowd gathered at Elders Restaurant on Walnut Street by Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberley Best who called him "a special and unique candidate" in part because of his "impressive" congressional wins in the past four years despite running in the Republican stronghold of western Pennsylvania.
A former Marine and federal prosecutor, Lamb is vying for the Democratic nomination in the May 17 primary against Democrats Lt. Gov. John Fettermand and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.
Leocadia Paliulis, chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Committee, said Saturday's event was a chance for members to hear directly from Lamb and that there are plans to invite the other Democratic contenders.
"We want to know what they stand for, what policies they support," she said. "Our committee members have a range of concerns."
For Lana Gulden, the environment is a top priority.
"Do you have any plans to get us off fossil fuels," she asked during the visit.
Lamb said he has been supportive of solar and wind energy research and has worked to get money for clean energy options.
He's also worked to address the national opioid crisis which he said has motivated him to "expand access to treatment" for all and create a health care system that saves lives.
Lamb said he'll push to get the most money out of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to improve Pennsylvania roads, bridges, water systems and Internet access which will add jobs.
"It's not a red or blue issue. We need to bring more jobs and attract more young people," he said.