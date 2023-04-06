SUNBURY — Democratic Sunbury City Council candidate Victoria Rosancrans is seeking the Republican vote after she announced a write-in campaign will be mounted for the May 16 Primary Election.
Rosancrans, who is the lone Democrat to seek the seat, will face off with current Republican Council members Jim Eister and Lisa Martina, in November, barring Rosancrans secures the democratic nomination in May.
Rosancrans said she has spoken to registered Republicans and decided she was going to give them the opportunity to vote for her by mounted the write-in campiagn.
Rosancrans ran two-years ago for the seat and was defeated by 12 votes in the general municipal election by current Councilman Rick Reichner.
— Francis Scarcella