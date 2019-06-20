SELINSGROVE — Democrats from Union and Snyder counties picked Jennifer Rager-Kay to represent the party in the special election for Pennsylvania's 85th Legislative District during a meeting Thursday night.
Rager-Kay received 17 of 27 votes. She will face off against David Rowe, picked by the counties' Republican caucus members last week, during the special election Aug. 20 to fill the seat vacated by Fred Keller, who was elected to the U.S. House.
Rager-Kay topped fellow nominees Bonnie Hamilton, David Heayn and Adam Rosinski.