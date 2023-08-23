SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Kristine Rosancrans will be the Democratic replacement nominated choice to face off against Republican Tom Webb for the two-year Shikellamy seat that will be part of a special election this fall.
The seat was left open after former board director Mike Stender won a seat in the State House.
Northumberland County Democrats originally chose Angie, who also won a write-in bid to appear on the ballot for a four seat, but Merchlinsky pulled out of the race.
Rosancrans was the next choice, and she will now face Webb in the fall for the remaining two-year seat.
In May, city resident Julie Brosious was the top vote getter on the Republican side, while incumbents Lori Garman, Slade Shreck and Wendy Wiest also received Republican nominations along with another political newcomer Joe Stutzman to round out the field.
On the Democratic side, Republican Leyna Kipp earned a nomination, along with Wiest and Shreck. Sunbury resident Victoria Matthews secured enough Democratic write-in votes to also be placed on the ballot.
"Kristine Rosancrans was selected unanimously by our committee members who live in the Shikellamy School District to run for the school board seat in the special election," Northumberland County Democratic chairperson Leocadia Paliulis said Wednesday.
"We all deeply respect Kristine. She is a dedicated community volunteer who strongly desires to have a positive effect on her community, and would be an outstanding member of the school board."
Rosancrans said she wanted to bring a level of honest, transparency and accountability to the board.
"Which in turn will make the board work better together for the students, parents and taxpayers," Rosancrans said. "I am absolutely looking forward to the fall."
The Northumberland County Republican Committee chose Webb as the Republican nominee for the seat.
Webb said if elected in November, he will work hard for the district taxpayers.
“I have learned a lot in the past few months and if I am the elected representative for the board I promise to always look out for our students, parents and taxpayers," he said.