Democratic committee representatives from within the 85th Pennsylvania House district will tonight pick a nominee to represent the party in the special election, Aug. 20, to fill the seat vacated by Fred Keller, after he was elected to the U.S. House.
Union and Snyder caucus members will meet at BJ’s Market Street Tavern, 17 N.Market Street, Selinsgrove at 6 p.m. Eligible caucus (voting) members will be those current Committee members (up to two) in each precinct within the 85th District, along with the officers of both County Committees, the nominees are: Bonnie Hamilton, David Heayn, Jennifer Rager-Kay, and Adam Rosinski.The meeting is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The candidate will take on Republican Dave Rowe, who was selected last Thursday by his party. Rowe, the vice chair of East Buffalo Township's Board of Supervisors, defeated Ben Ranck 9-8 in a roll call vote, that was later changed to unanimous by party regulars.