DANVILLE — Long a shadow of its former self, the months-long demolition of the dilapidated former Days Inn began early Friday morning in Montour County.
As heavy machinery began the process, DRIVE executive director Jennifer Wakeman said the work led to some mixed emotions.
"It's been a long time coming," she said. "It's unfortunate that it came to this considering what this place was in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. That part is sad. But we're excited because great things are going to come from here and great things are going to be here again.
"This is a gateway into Danville and into Montour County and that's not how we want people to think of Montour County."
The hotel was built in the 1960s, first as a Sheraton Hotel before eventually becoming a Days Inn. The building deteriorated gradually over the last two decades after officials said new owners of the property ignored the location. The property has been vacant since 2014.
Decades ago, Wakeman said the property was a "gathering place" with a ballroom and was a popular place for Sunday brunch. For the past decade, it has been known to house squatters and features regular visits from vandals.
Getting to Friday, where workers from EarthWork Service began the tedious process of knocking the structure down, was far from easy.
The Liberty Group, of Montoursville, whose Danko Holdings has owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August 2017, received court approval to purchase the 8-acre site. Liberty, which operates businesses ranging from hotels and golf courses to construction and home health businesses, plans to build a 100-unit Holiday Inn, two free-standing restaurants, which were not named, and a four-store mini-mall on the site, Wakeman said.
Montour County President Judge Thomas James in December 2020 approved Liberty Group’s bid to purchase the property from Hadden LLC, of Edison, New Jersey, and to raze the long-vacant hotel. James previously appointed DRIVE as conservator of the property.
"I give the (Montour County) commissioners a ton of credit," Wakeman said. "Moving the conservatorship forward was not easy. But it was the right thing to do."
Work continues
While the demolition of the property began Friday, Jason Williams of EarthWork, said his group has been on site for a few weeks preparing for the final part of the process.
Williams said the location was still full furnished, so contractors had to remove furniture, carpet and more. He estimated there would be 650 tons of landfill debris and another 350 tons of recyclable material — steel, aluminum, tin, even concrete — when they are finished.
"We've been here three weeks and we'll be here for a couple of months," Williams said."It's a process. We've got to make a mess and clean it up, then make a mess and clean it up again."
Wakeman called Friday's start "just the beginning." Acknowledging the property's value adjacent to the Danville exit on Interstate 80, there are opportunities to see a rebirth to the area.
"The gathering spot that this location was has been gone for a long time," she said. "This is just the beginning of the revitalization of this interchange. Eventually, this will no longer be an ext along Interstate 80 that people just drive by."