KULPMONT — The Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance was awarded nearly $3,000 by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday.
The $2,995 environmental education grant will allow SCRA to host a field day for high school students at Veterans Memorial Park in Kulpmont that will focus on native plants and green building design. Students will plant a rain garden.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Wednesday a total of $632,897 in environmental grant funds have been awarded to 63 projects statewide, 50 of which engage youth and adults living and/or working within environmental justice areas. Grants were awarded to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations.
The SCRA’s 2022 project will include a hands-on environmental field day for local high school students to learn about green building techniques used in a newly constructed restroom and pavilion facility. These features include the use of recycled materials, rain water collection, solar power, and energy-efficient insulation. The students will complete their field day by planting a rain garden using native plant species.
“Prior to 2016, this park was underutilized; the walking track was in disrepair, and the stream channel had no vegetation,” said Steve Motyka, SCRA vice president and member of Kulpmont Borough Council. “A 2016 DEP Environmental Education mini grant sparked a resurgence for this recreational complex, and we have built on that momentum year by year with the help of subsequent grants.”
The Snyder County Conservation District was also awarded $2,580 grant. It will provide a hands-on camp experience for first through fourth grade students involving rotating environmental stations. Friends and family members will help install conservation practices.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER