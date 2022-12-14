The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is providing $12.2 million to counties across the state, including the Valley, to support efforts in reducing pollution and restoring local streams, rivers and lakes.
Snyder County Conservation District will receive $556,219 for Snyder and Union counties; Montour County Conservation District's share is $436,064 for Montour, Columbia, and Sullivan counties and Northumberland County Conservation District will get $297,556.
All or part of the 43 counties receiving funds are in Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The area spans half the state and includes over 12,000 miles of polluted streams and rivers.
“In every county, local leaders and partners in agriculture, conservation, and other areas are carrying out measures they’ve determined will have the biggest impact in reducing pollution and bringing the benefits of a healthy watershed to their communities,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “DEP is committed to doing everything it can to support this unprecedented grassroots action and progress. The 2023 CAP Implementation funding will enable teams to build on their previous years’ successes and launch new projects, accelerating Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan.”
Like the other jurisdictions in the Chesepeake Bay watershed — New York, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia — Pennsylvania is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower its nutrient and sediment pollution levels by 2025. Pennsylvania is required to reduce nitrogen by 32.5 million pounds and phosphorus by 850,000 pounds.
The $12.2 million 2023 Countywide Action Plan Implementation Grants include $9.3 million from the state Environmental Stewardship Fund and $2.9 million from EPA.