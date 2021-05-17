TREVORTON — The state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday awarded a contract to a Paxinos company to start drilling boreholes at the site of an underground mine fire near Trevorton.
Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport, said quotes from several contractors were received on Monday morning and the drilling contract was awarded to the low bidder, Northumberland Services, of Paxinos, for $313,150.
"Construction is required to start within three days," said Lehman. "The contract initially involves drilling nine boreholes to intersect the mine at various locations to permit further analysis underground. The contract quantity could change as drilling and analysis progress. If any hot material were to be encountered, the drilling contract has a provision for applying water for cooling purposes."
The fire was first reported atop Big Mountain on April 24. Trash, tires and coal were presumed to be burning though the precise site of the underground fire hasn’t been determined. Both the cause and associated illegal dumping in the slope is under investigation.
Temperature readings on Saturday and Sunday ranged from 47 to 49 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature readings on Monday morning were 47 and 48 degrees, said Lehman.
These temperatures are similar to what DEP reported last week.
"There continues to be no visual signs of fire or smoke, and slight odors of damp burnt material are noted," said Lehman.
As of May 12, under the first DEP emergency contract with Tri-County Spreading, Paxinos, Lehman said 2,083,400 gallons of water have been applied to extinguish the fire in the mine slope.