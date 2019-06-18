The Department of Environmental Protection has launched storymap webpage documenting the restoration in the Turtle Creek watershed in the North-Central Region.
The Turtle Creek Watershed covers 12.7 square miles of land in Union County with 12 miles of flowing stream. Of that 12 miles of stream, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) estimates that approximately two-thirds is impaired.
In 2013, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy (NPC), county conservation districts, non-profit organizations and local landowners began work to repair the stream and in turn, farmlands along the stream. Work continued on Monday on a section near Hoover Lane in East Buffalo Township.
This latest phase — which entails adding logs to shore up the banks, as well as grading work and planting of vegetation — is about 1,300 feet long.