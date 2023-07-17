NORTHUMBERLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) returned a permit application filed by Encina Fort Union LLC, documenting 19 "deficiencies" in its application for a proposed plastics recycling project in Point Township.
Some of the deficiencies were minor things, such as the way things were labeled or described, "but there were some significant deficiencies submitted to DEP," said Randy Yoxheimer, Point Township Supervisors Board chairman.
An Encina official said Monday that the company will provide DEP with any information required to proceed with the project and demonstrate the company is building the site in a responsible way.
"Correspondence and requests for additional information are very common between permitting applicants and Pa. DEP, or any oversight authority for that matter," said Alison Jahn, chief communications officer, Encina. "We fully support and appreciate the diligence and level of detail with which this and other projects are reviewed and believe it is an essential part of the agency’s role to protect the interests and welfare of the communities they serve. Large-scale projects like this receive careful review and we support that level of rigor involved in the permitting process."
The public document obtained by The Daily Item show most of the deficiencies involved Encina's proposed Stormwater, Erosion, and Sediment plan.
One of the deficiencies, DEP said, was that Encina's "Post Construction Stormwater Management (PCSM) plan lacks required detention basin details."
The DEP PCSM technical review found "the infiltration design and modeling approach to be wholly inadequate resulting in negligible water quality treatment to the stormwater."
The letter from DEP ended by saying a response to all the deficiencies "must be received on or before Sept 4, 2023, "or DEP may deny the application."
This was the company's second attempt to apply for the permi,t Yoxheimer explained. DEP's response was four pages in length, Yoxheimer said the DEP's 4-page response "shows the deficiencies in what was submitted to DEP by the engineering groups that are working for Encina."
'It's frustrating," Yoxheimer said.
Stender meeting with Encina, opponents
State House Rep. Michael Stender Jr. met Friday with about seven area residents opposed to Encina.
"They came in and spoke to me about their position on the project," Stender said, on Monday. "This is a large-scale project for our district, and there are people on both sides of that project."
At this point, Stender continued, he is gathering information. "I'm trying to take it all in and make sure we're doing our due diligence to ensure that everyone is heard."
The amount of paperwork that the group gave Stender much to review and read, he said. "They are passionate about their views and I respect that. It's part of the balancing act, to make sure that all the stakeholders are heard."
One of the attendees, Karen Hunter, of Point Township, said the meeting with Stender was positive, and that he was receptive to their ideas.
Stender is planning to meet with the various state agencies involved. Those meetings are not yet scheduled. Stender wants to make sure that these people's views are heard by the state agencies.
In the two month since assuming office, Stender said he's had to be brought up to speed on the different projects affecting the district — none more so than Encina.
Representatives from Encina have asked Stender for an audience, but no hard date has been set up yet.
"At this point I would imagine that it will occur in August," he said.