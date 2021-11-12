NEW BERLIN — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection anticipates no long-term environmental impacts after 275 gallons of used motor oil spilled Thursday onto Route 304 west of New Berlin.
“The majority of the used motor oil was discharged to the roadway, with a small amount impacting the berm on either side of the roadway. Impacted material was removed from the roadside berms yesterday,” said Megan Lehman, a DEP spokesperson.
The oil spilled when a trailer carrying a storage tank came unhitched from a pickup truck and flipped over. Emergency officials said after the incident, which occurred shortly before 6:45 a.m., that most of the oil spilled onto the highway, just east of Risso Lane.
EnviroServe, an environmental remediation company, cleaned the spill. The road was closed nearly six hours. State police cited the driver with two infractions.