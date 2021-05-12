The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection directed a contractor to limit water drops into a mine slope near Trevorton to gauge the reaction as evidence showed a fire burning below ground is diminished.
Temperatures measured in the slope Wednesday at a depth of 200 feet were 52.5 to 53 degrees Fahrenheit, down from 69 degrees as recorded last week at a depth of 150 feet, according to Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport.
The fire was first reported atop Big Mountain on April 24. Trash, tires and coal were presumed to be burning through the precise site of the underground fire hasn't been determined. Both the cause and associated illegal dumping in the slope is under investigation.
More than 1.6 million gallons of water have been poured into the slope since the fire was first reported, according to state and local officials. Smoke and steam has been greatly reduced since then and ongoing air monitoring found only low levels of carbon monoxide directly outside the slope opening.
DEP directed Tri-County Spreading, Paxinos, to reduce the water volume to a maximum of 70,000 gallons per day on Tuesday and Wednesday and to discontinue overnight water drops Wednesday and Thursday.
“The purpose of first slowing and then stopping the water application is to allow a window of time to better evaluate the current conditions of the fire. DEP will observe the reaction from the slope and locations that have vented steam and smoke and check carbon monoxide levels for any increases,” Lehman said.
“DEP will assess this information and determine on Friday whether to resume water application or continue to monitor for any increase in smoke or steam for a further period of time,” Lehman said.
Lehman noted that DEP met with potential contractors onsite Wednesday morning to discuss drilling of exploratory boreholes. That work is expected to begin next week, she said previously.