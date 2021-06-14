TREVORTON — Temperatures atop Big Mountain in Zerbe Township at an underground mine fire remain low, according to Megan Lehman, environmental community relations specialist, Williamsport, with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“Temperature checks still reveal numbers typical to the underground mine environment, ranging from the high 40s to low 50s Fahrenheit,” said Lehman on Monday. “DEP BAMR (Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation) staff viewed several boreholes last week with a borehole camera. No indicators of heat were observed on the camera footage. A small mine opening was seen in one borehole.”
At least eight boreholes were dug last week south of a mine slope opening where household refuse, tires and potentially coal caught fire out of sight on April 24.
BAMR intends to drill a few additional boreholes when the drilling subcontractor returns to the site from an emergency water supply situation in New York. The primary contractor continues to fabricate the locking borehole caps, said Lehman.
DEP intends to reclaim the abandoned mine to eliminate the potential for any future safety hazards or illegal dumping, she said.
DEP awarded the drilling contract to Northumberland Services, of Paxinos, for $313,150. The company subcontracted the drilling work to Frey Well Drilling of Erie County, New York, which has a specialty drill rig fit for the job.
Northumberland Services is a sibling company to Tri-County Spreading, which had been contracted to truck and dump water collected from a nearby pond into the mine slope — more than 2 million gallons.
At the Zerbe Township Board of Supervisors’ public meeting on Monday night, Trevorton Fire Assistant Chief and Emergency Management Director Christina Ramer informed the supervisors and members of the public that it is believed the mine fire is under control.
“As of right now, we actually think it’s out,” said Ramer. “The temps have been in the low 40s and 50s. The air quality has no CO (carbon monoxide) readings at all.”
Based on the latest results, Ramer said it not likely there will be a need for the state to use PFAS-free firefighting foam or inert gas. PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that can be found in certain firefighting foams.
“When you go up to where the fire is, there’s no smoke,” she said. “We think we hit it.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Schwartz thanked Ramer for her report and all the time she spends at the mine site.